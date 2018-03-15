The NC county known for its ‘possum drop’ is also the most religious in the state

The Western North Carolina community known for its controversial tradition of lowering a possum in a box to celebrate the New Year also happens to be in the state’s most religious county.
The possum drop tradition has been held at Clay’s Corner, a family-owned gas station in Brasstown, N.C., for 24 years.
But it came to an end this year when the owner of the gas station announced 2018 would be the last. But the county can claim a new distinction: It's the most religious county in the state.
Almost 94 percent of the county’s population of 10,000 is affiliated with a religious congregation, according to 24/7 Wall St, a financial news and opinion-based publication, compared with 48 percent of the state’s overall population who is affiliated with a religious congregation. There are about 43 congregations for the entire Clay population.
Among the other counties in the Bible Belt that were considered most religious in their respective states were: Jefferson County, Alabama; Rabun County, Georgia; Hickman, Kentucky; Sabine Parish, Louisiana; Union County, South Carolina; and Hancock County, Tennessee.
Other than widespread religious affiliation among the counties’ residents, the majority of the 50 most religious counties in the U.S. had a lower median household income than their respective states, and were overwhelmingly Christian — mainly Evangelical Protestants.
Such demographics are true for Clay County. It has a median household income of $36,000 compared with the state’s $48,000, Census data shows. And like the state, most of its religious residents identify as Southern Baptists, UNC-Chapel Hill’s Carolina Population Center showed.
24/7 Wall St. identified the most religious county in every state from U.S. Religion Census data from 2010, the latest year available, and population data from each county.
