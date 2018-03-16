Shelley Westman's career path has taken her from practicing law to foiling computer hackers. As principal adviser of cybersecurity at Ernst & Young, an international consulting firm with an office in Raleigh, she’s on a mission to encourage more women to join the male-dominated field. Here she talks about the job, the need for more workers and what's holding some women back.
Q: When did you first realize that women make up just 10 percent of the cybersecurity workforce?
A: For most of my career, I spent no time thinking about the fact I was a woman. I went into work every day, did my best, expected to be promoted, and Iwas promoted. Then I got into the cybersecurity field and started reading some statistics about the fact that there are so few women, and, at that point in my career, I decided even though I personally didn’t need a women’s group per se, it was my responsibility to start a group like that and give back to help the next generation of women.
Q: In 2015 at IBM, you launched WISE, Women in Security Excelling at IBM, and the group quickly reached 800 members. Is this an up-and-coming field?
A: It is a huge opportunity. Unemployment is at virtually zero. All the students and parents that I talk to in any forum, I tell them if you’re looking for a career path for life, go into cybersecurity because there are more needs than people right now. There will be an estimated 1.9 million open and unfilled roles by 2021.
Q: How did you get into the field?
I kind of fell into it. I had no real knowledge of cybersecurity; I became known as someone who could get things done regardless of the challenge. They were creating a role for hardware cybersecurity, and I was given that task and really fell in love with the space because it’s so interesting, innovative and ever-changing. Our job is to stay a step ahead of the bad guys so that we can protect our clients.
Q: What skills are necessary for the job?
It’s very collaborative; you’re working in teams, you work with clients, and you’re using communication skills. Cyber can still be a very technical career so a lot of people study computer science. What we really need is the best and brightest minds. We need people who have deep analytical skills, people who can communicate in teams, talk to clients and can translate technical risks into business risks.
Q: Why the shortage of women entering the ranks?
A: When you think of a technical hacker, what do you think of? You think of a male in a hoodie in his parents’ basements breaking into things all night. Women typically don’t see themselves in that situation so they’re not interested in that career path. That’s totally a myth.
And, second, when girls hit a stumbling block, their parents are saying to them, "Maybe this is too hard for you and you should pick a different major." We’re still seeing a lot of that traditional type of influence from parents to steer them to something that might be easier.
Q: You’ve hosted cyber days at middle schools nationwide, spoken at universities and been interviewed on the subject by Huffington Post, CNBC and Forbes. What have you learned?
A: I’ve learned that women are still having issues going into more technical types of career paths where they feel very isolated, where they feel like other students who are male can’t relate to them or they feel like they’re not being supported by their professors or their parents. That’s really surprising to me being 2018. I’ve also learned that being vocal in terms of what I’ve done in my career and the risks I’ve taken can be very encouraging to someone who is just trying to figure out what to do.
Shelley Westman — Tar Heel of the Week
Born: Dec. 21, 1969, in Albany N.Y.
Residence: Cary
Work: Cybersecurity professional at Ernst & Young in Raleigh
Education: University of Massachusetts Amherst; law degree from UNC- Chapel Hill
Family: Husband of 25 years; one daughter
Volunteer work: SPCA
Fun fact: Her dream is to be on "Dancing with the Stars" (or to just get a ticket to see the show).
