A woman's body was found in Wake County

A woman's body was found in a ditch Sunday morning.
Deputies from the Wake County Sheriff's Office found the body of Faith Chere Bevan, 24, in a ditch on the 7800 block of Caddy Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Bevan lived at 1002 Buckhorn Road in Garner, according to the sheriff's office.
Bevan's body was sent to the medical examiner's office.
The sheriff's office received a call about the body around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about this to call 919-856-6911.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538
