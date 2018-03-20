Aspiring Army officer, a St. Aug's student, still in critical condition after SC shooting

The mother of a young man injured in Sunday's Five Points shooting said her son remains under sedation two days after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the back of the neck.

Sheraldine Whitley Lewis's son, Howard Boone Jr., was one of three innocent bystanders struck by gunfire in Columbia's nightlife district early Sunday morning. Two remain hospitalized, including Boone, who suffered a spinal injury.

"He's still very critical. He hasn't seen us yet," Lewis told The State on Tuesday.

Boone, 23, was visiting Columbia from Raleigh, N.C., where he attends St. Augustine's University.

He was the first victim of Sunday's shooting to be identified by the school on Sunday.

"The Saint Augustine's University (SAU) community is saddened to hear about the recent shooting in downtown Columbia, SC, that has critically injured one of our students," St. Augustine's said in a press release.

"Howard Boone Jr. is a 23-year-old criminal justice major from Raleigh, N.C. Mr. Boone was visiting the area with friends and was an innocent victim."

The university identified Boone as a member of the school's ROTC program. His mother said he has served in the U.S. Army Reserves since 2013 and plans to seek a commission as a U.S. Army officer after graduating from college next year.

A football player in high school and a drummer at his family's church, Covenant Life Fellowship Church in Wake Forest, NC, Boone, has too many hobbies to keep up with.

"He constantly has so many interests," Lewis said, who was caught off guard when Howard announced that he wanted to attend airborne school at Fort Benning in Georgia.

"I was like, 'Are you serious?' You're going to jump out of a plane?'" she said.

Boone successfully completed five jumps and earned his airborne certification last year.

In a promotional video released by St. Augustine University, Boone described his first jump.

"Everything was in slow motion," Boone said. "I (saw) the plane slowly drifting away from me and I, in my head, was thinking, 'I just jumped out of a perfectly good plane.'"

"I was just very locked in — being that I was the only African-American male that was there as a cadet," he continued. "I knew there was no way that I could fail ... From that point on, I was like I can do anything."

Lewis said she wasn't surprised when her son successfully completed training and earned his airborne wings.

"When he decides to do something, he does it," she said.