RDU to cut trees near Umstead that are blocking airport radar
Raleigh-Durham International Airport will cut down trees that have grown up around the air traffic control radar near William B. Umstead State Park. The Federal Aviation Administration says the trees have been interfering with the radar's operation.
Tyson Batts and Chris Dixon, coworkers at a Cary sporting goods store, together practice a long list of hoops juju. Their participation in the paranormal makes the tournament season both exciting and stressful; it’s a big responsibility to keep up wi
Students and staff from each high school in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School district wore the same shirt as they walked out of school on Wednesday March 14, 2018 to honor the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, FL, one month later.
Amid athletic controversies and libelous dossiers, ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton has high hopes for turning ECU into the next great national university. Staton spoke with the editorial board at The News & Observer on Thursday February 8, 2018.
Benj Edwards has lovingly saved, restored and cared for roughly 300 classic computers since age 12. When he posted less than half his collection on Twitter, he got thousands of retweets, hundreds of comments and several offers to buy.
Adam Cascone, 19, a senior at Apex Friendship High School, says he walked out of class Wednesday, March 14, 2018 to honor the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida but doesn't support gun control.