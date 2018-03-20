RDU to cut trees near Umstead that are blocking airport radar

Raleigh-Durham International Airport will cut down trees that have grown up around the air traffic control radar near William B. Umstead State Park. The Federal Aviation Administration says the trees have been interfering with the radar's operation.
