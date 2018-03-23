Residents at Siler City mobile home park face eviction over plant expansion

Mountaire Farms chicken processing plant in Siler City, N.C. has bought the Johnson’s Mobile Home Park next door and are planning to expand their operations. Those living in the mobile home park are being evicted.
Robert Willett
Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.

Huge fire in Raleigh, one year later

Dramatic video from the five-alarm fire on March 16, 2017 in downtown Raleigh that destroyed the Metropolitan apartments, damaged the Quorom and Link buildings and caused $50 million in damage.