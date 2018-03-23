Residents at Siler City mobile home park face eviction over plant expansion
Mountaire Farms chicken processing plant in Siler City, N.C. has bought the Johnson’s Mobile Home Park next door and are planning to expand their operations. Those living in the mobile home park are being evicted.
Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County, SC school bus. Reports indicate that the bus driver is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.
Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.
Don Seriff, Natural Resources Coordinator for Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, says the atlas is the result of more than 20 years of work by him and an army of volunteers to catalogue about 350 bird varieties in central NC.
Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him Wednesday.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport will cut down trees that have grown up around the air traffic control radar near William B. Umstead State Park. The Federal Aviation Administration says the trees have been interfering with the radar's operation.
Tyson Batts and Chris Dixon, coworkers at a Cary sporting goods store, together practice a long list of hoops juju. Their participation in the paranormal makes the tournament season both exciting and stressful; it’s a big responsibility to keep up wi
Students and staff from each high school in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School district wore the same shirt as they walked out of school on Wednesday March 14, 2018 to honor the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, FL, one month later.