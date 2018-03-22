Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg soldier dead after 'altercation' with another soldier off post

By Abbie Bennett

March 22, 2018 04:44 PM

FORT BRAGG

A Fort Bragg soldier is dead after what officials called an "altercation" with another soldier off post on Wednesday evening.

The altercation took place in the 1300 block of Anhinga Court in the Brookshire subdivision in Fayetteville. One of the soldiers involved died as a result of the incident, according to a news release from the installation on Thursday.

The soldier who died was Mark Danial Leshikar, 33, of Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Leshikar's body was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Raleigh where an autopsy will be performed.

The incident is under investigation and officials had not identified the other soldier involved as of Thursday evening.

Both soldiers were members of U.S. Army Special Operations Command based at Bragg.

It was unclear how the soldier died.

