Olympic High student killed by car while heading to bus stop

A 15-year-old Olympic High School student was struck and killed by a car in Southwest Charlotte early Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the death in an email and said counseling will be available to students at the school. CMS urged families to keep an eye on students and reach out to school staff if they need mental health support.
The student was crossing Youngblood Road near Buckthorne Ridge Lane to catch a bus at the time she was struck, around 6 a.m., according to CMPD. The road has no overhead lights or crosswalk at the bus pickup location, CMPD said.
Her name has not yet been released.
The car's driver, 45-year-old Kevin Michael Signer, was not speeding and has not been charged, CMPD said. He was wearing a seat belt and had one passenger in his 2017 Nissan Murano at the time of the crash.
Neighbors told WBTV that students on the bus saw the incident happen.
WSOC is reporting the girl had missed her bus and was running to catch it at the next stop when she was hit.
A woman who lives near the scene of the incident told WCNC she and other parents have complained to the school board that Youngblood Road is too dark and needs more lighting in areas where students wait for buses.
Detectives are investigating the area, CMPD said.
