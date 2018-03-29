Apex neighbors fight plan for convenience store near new high school

A convenience store with gas pumps and a car wash is the worst possible use for land across from a brand-new school.
That's the assessment of people who live near Green Level High School, a new campus in western Wake County that's temporarily home to Apex High School students. But chances are slim that residents can derail or even delay the convenience store.
Opponents of an Eagles store at Roberts Road and Green Level Church Road say the project would put students in danger, bring traffic, noise and crime, and create environmental hazards.
"As residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, as parents and grandparents, we believe passionately that this is the worst business that could be located directly across from a beautiful new high school and surrounded on the other three sides by single-family homes," Doris Grose told the Apex Town Council earlier this month. "There are other commercial businesses much more compatible with our residential area and a large public high school."
Neighbors want Apex to delay approval of the Eagles until June 1. That would give them time to suggest a project that would be more compatible with homes and a school, Grose said.
But the Eagles project isn't subject to town council approval. Under Apex's land-use rules, the proposed convenience store is a "minor site plan," meaning approval rests with the town's Technical Review Committee, not elected leaders.
One of that committee's chief considerations is whether a proposed land use is a permitted use, and Apex allows convenience stores in its Neighborhood Business zoning. Essentially, then, the Eagles project has already avoided the one obstacle it could have faced.
The town of Apex has the power to make sure convenience stores aren't nuisances, Sarah Rayfield, senior town planner, said in an email to neighbors. For example, she said, the town's Unified Development Ordinance limits spillover light from businesses onto homes, and it governs noise, pollution and odors. Properties that run afoul of the rules are subject to enforcement action from the town, she noted.
Neighbors still aren't happy, though.
"The convenience store will, no doubt, be a hangout for the students," Grose said. "It will be a nightmare when the students start dashing across Roberts Road, distracted by their cellphones, to grab food at the Eagles."
Grose pointed to a Johns Hopkins School of Public Health study that found long-term damage to soil and groundwater from even routine fuel spills at gas stations.
"The gas fumes and exhaust fumes from cars at the business will create unhealthy air in the nearby residential areas and at the school," she said.
Neighbors are also worry about crime.
"Convenience stores and gas stations are crime magnets," Grose said. "They are notorious for attracting petty criminals and drug dealers. In addition, a 24-hour business across from a high school will make susceptible teens easy prey for drug dealers."
Apex Mayor Lance Olive said he has no reason to think the Eagles will be a crime magnet. "Eagles is a similar business to Sheetz, also located in Apex, and there is no data supporting this location as crime-ridden," he said. "So there is no reason to believe Eagles will import or invite crime."
He also doesn't think traffic will be the nuisance neighbors fear.
"This location will be a convenience to both students and faculty alike, providing nearby options for commerce," he said.
But Grose said she and her neighbors don't need a convenience store on their doorsteps. Several gas stations and grocery stores are nearby.
"We do not feel underserved," she said. "We have plenty of opportunities to conveniently purchase gas, wash our cars and buy fast food."
Grose and her neighbors do have at least one sympathizer on the town council.
"I completely agree with many of the residents' concerns about light, noise and pollution associated with gas stations, especially when they are open 24 hours," said Councilman Brett Gantt.
But the bottom line is that the town council's hands are largely tied, Gantt said. "The current Apex Town Council is in a tough spot because the property has already been zoned by a previous council for commercial use, including 'convenience store with gas sales,' and the Eagle project will qualify," he said. "If we tried to change the zoning at this point, my understanding is that we'd be legally vulnerable."
Councilwoman Audra Killingsworth said reaching out to Eagles is a good idea. "I have suggested to several of the people that have emailed me with concerns that they talk with the developer to make as many improvements as possible to reduce as much inconvenience to the surrounding neighborhoods," she said.
