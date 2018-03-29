Drone video: Truck spills cabbage, traffic backed up for miles

A tractor trailer carrying cabbage crashed on U.S. Highway 64 near Sheppard School Road in Zebulon. East bound traffic was backed up for several miles as crews worked to clear debris.
Travis Long
What is a Continuous Flow Intersection?

Traffic

What is a Continuous Flow Intersection?

A continuous flow intersection, sometimes referred to as a displaced left turn intersection, is an innovative design to help improve safety and mobility by redirecting some or all left hand turns at a major signalized intersection.

Raleigh's March For Our Lives draws thousands

Latest News

Raleigh's March For Our Lives draws thousands

Thousands marched from City Plaza to Halifax Mall in Raleigh to speak up in the national conversation around gun violence which was sparked by the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in February.

Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Wake Ed

Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.