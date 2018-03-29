Dinosaur eggs 97 million years old arrive at NC Museum of Natural Sciences amid fanfare

Lindsay Zanno, head of paleontology at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences has recovered the first clutch of eggs from a group of feathered, bird-like dinosaurs — known as oviraptorosaurs — ever discovered in North America.
What is a Continuous Flow Intersection?

A continuous flow intersection, sometimes referred to as a displaced left turn intersection, is an innovative design to help improve safety and mobility by redirecting some or all left hand turns at a major signalized intersection.

Raleigh's March For Our Lives draws thousands

Thousands marched from City Plaza to Halifax Mall in Raleigh to speak up in the national conversation around gun violence which was sparked by the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in February.

Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence

Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.