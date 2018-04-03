Cold and rain moving into the Triangle?

A white Asheville, NC police officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday, April 2, that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
The largest master-planned community in the Triangle is taking shape in eastern Wake County, where 4,000 homes are being spread across 1,100 acres and groundbreaking has begun on 2 million square feet of retail space.
Lindsay Zanno, head of paleontology at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences has recovered the first clutch of eggs from a group of feathered, bird-like dinosaurs — known as oviraptorosaurs — ever discovered in North America.
Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit.
A decade of downtown Durham revitalization has raised concern about rippling effects of gentrification. Durham is changing, with construction cranes marking the city's skyline as new businesses and residents move in.
Maimouna Diop talks to the media after Elhadji Seydou Diop was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Aminata "Ami" Drame, and of second-degree murder in the death of their daughter, 2-year-old Fatim Diop.
A continuous flow intersection, sometimes referred to as a displaced left turn intersection, is an innovative design to help improve safety and mobility by redirecting some or all left hand turns at a major signalized intersection.
Thousands marched from City Plaza to Halifax Mall in Raleigh to speak up in the national conversation around gun violence which was sparked by the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in February.
Mountaire Farms chicken processing plant in Siler City, N.C. has bought the Johnson’s Mobile Home Park next door and is planning to expand its operations. Those living in the mobile home park are being evicted.
Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County, SC school bus. Reports indicate that the bus driver is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured.
Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.
Don Seriff, Natural Resources Coordinator for Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, says the atlas is the result of more than 20 years of work by him and an army of volunteers to catalogue about 350 bird varieties in central NC.
Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him Wednesday.