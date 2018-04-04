Sprouts confirms new store coming to Durham

Sprouts Farmers Market announced Wednesday it will open a store in southern Durham, as part of a nationwide expansion that has been anticipated since October.
Wednesday's announcement said the new Durham store will be on N.C. 54 in Homestead Market, to open in the third quarter of this year. It will be in the former site of a Harris Teeter grocery store, which closed in 2014.
Twelve other locations were also announced Wednesday. Sprouts says it intends to open 16 stores in the first half of this year, and by the end of 2018 will be operating in 19 states.
This is the third Sprouts in North Carolina. About a year ago, it opened its first store in the state in North Raleigh in the Olive Park shopping center at Falls of Neuse and Litchford roads.
“As we continue to enter new markets, we’re pleased with the customer response to Sprouts’ unique combination of health and value,” Sprouts Chief Development Officer Ted Frumkin said in a news release.
Information on hiring and a grand opening will be announced later. Each grocery store hires about 140 people.
The store touts predominantly fresh, natural and organic products at discount prices.
Sprout's expansion in the Triangle is part of a broader incursion of half a dozen grocery store brands that have built or planned in the past two years.
