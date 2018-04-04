Reflections on Martin Luther King Jr., 'I didn't think he could die'

We asked members of the local arts community to reflect on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death, sharing what King meant to them and the role art has in continuing Dr. King’s mission.
Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.