Hungry as a child, now she wants to feed Haiti and the world

Edna Ogwangi, who well remembers food shipments from the U.S. when she was a child in Kenya, shows people how to produce food for themselves through Raleigh-based Rise Against Hunger.
Robert Seligson
The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.