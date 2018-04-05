A Hero’s Welcome Home for Vietnam Veteran Col. Edgar Felton

Felton who went missing after being shot down nearly 50 years ago in the Vietnam War, is returned to to his native North Carolina on Thursday, April 5, 2018, after his remains were recovered in Laos earlier this year.
The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.