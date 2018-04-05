A Hero’s Welcome Home for Vietnam Veteran Col. Edgar Felton
Felton who went missing after being shot down nearly 50 years ago in the Vietnam War, is returned to to his native North Carolina on Thursday, April 5, 2018, after his remains were recovered in Laos earlier this year.
This tiny bear cub was found by a hiker's dog near the western NC town of Saluda. A veterinarian believes that the 3-month-old, 5 pound cub had not eaten in weeks. A game warden placed the cub with a rehab center.
James Berish pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon afflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen fire arm. It is the first violent felony case in the the state to proceed through a restorative justice program pre-trial,
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera videos from a 2017 non-fatal officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte. Police said Jonathan Autry held a pregnant woman at gunpoint and officers shot him as she crawled to safety.
Congress and state regulators having cleared the way, surgeons at Duke University recently performed North Carolina's first transplant of an organ from an HIV-positive donor into an HIV-positive recipient.
Fly along in 360-degree video with Jim Kilpatrick and the Bandit Flight Team as they train in June 2017 for flyovers. The precision formation flying team, based in Raleigh, NC, fly in formation several feet away from each other.
Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.
A white Asheville, NC police officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday, April 2, that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
The largest master-planned community in the Triangle is taking shape in eastern Wake County, where 4,000 homes are being spread across 1,100 acres and groundbreaking has begun on 2 million square feet of retail space.