Greenville's 'K-9 for a Day' is full of fun, pats on the head and belly rubs

Harvard, a rescue dog from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, became a K-9 for a day with the Greenville Police Department. The city documented his adventures on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Greenville Police Department
The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.