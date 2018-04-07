Five of our best reads this week

A teenage life cut short. A murder case that never goes away. A Vietnam War airman finally comes home. To Haiti with love. And from North Carolina to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Here are five of our best stories this week that you might have missed.
He was smart, athletic and kind. His addiction to Xanax killed him.
Caleb Mehlman tried Xanax for the first time in ninth grade, and his addiction to the anti-anxiety drug became more intense during his time at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh. He died after overdosing on Xanax and methadone on his 19th birthday in December. He was one of six students or recent graduates of Leesville Road who have died of drug-related incidents in the last three years. Read more.
'Brad from Raleigh' speaks out ahead of 3-part TV series on Kathleen Peterson murder
It seems the world will never get enough of the death of Kathleen Peterson and the subsequent trial that found her husband Michael, a novelist and former Durham mayoral candidate, guilty of her murder. A new television series starting Sunday has new interviews with key players in the case, including a former male escort named Brent Wolgamott, aka "Brad from Raleigh." Read more.
50 years after he went missing, a Vietnam War airman comes home
Nearly 50 years after he went missing when his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War, Air Force Col. Edgar Felton Davis returned to North Carolina on Thursday to be buried next to his wife. His remains arrived to a hero's welcome at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on an American Airlines flight from Dallas. Read more.
She was a hungry child. Now this Raleigh-area woman wants to feed the world.
Edna Ogwangi was just a child in Kenya in 1982 when she and her schoolmates suffered through a deadly drought that brought widespread hunger to their country in East Africa. She and her friends ate because of the arrival of 200-pound sacks of corn that were ground into cornmeal, a staple of the Kenyan diet. She has never forgotten the words on the side of the bags of corn: "From the generosity of the American people." Someday, she pledged, she would do what someone in America had done for her. Read more.
As Nina Simone enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her NC hometown keeps her memory alive
Humble beginnings don't get much humbler than where Nina Simone grew up in Tryon, a small town of low-rolling hills and hollers in western North Carolina. But it's where a musical legacy began in 1933, when Simone was born there as Eunice Waymon. Fifteen years after her death, she is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing her role as the "High Priestess of Soul" and one of the most unique voices of 20th century music — and also a major voice of the civil-rights era with songs like "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free."Read more.
Comments