Celebrate National Unicorn Day!

Shane Caldwell's dream of meeting Tiger Woods at the Masters came true after a viral post from stepdaughter Jordan Miller hit social media on Easter Sunday. Caldwell received a signed golf glove with the message 'stay strong' written on it.
Felton who went missing after being shot down nearly 50 years ago in the Vietnam War, is returned to to his native North Carolina on Thursday, April 5, 2018, after his remains were recovered in Laos earlier this year.
This tiny bear cub was found by a hiker's dog near the western NC town of Saluda. A veterinarian believes that the 3-month-old, 5 pound cub had not eaten in weeks. A game warden placed the cub with a rehab center.
James Berish pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon afflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen fire arm. It is the first violent felony case in the the state to proceed through a restorative justice program pre-trial,
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera videos from a 2017 non-fatal officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte. Police said Jonathan Autry held a pregnant woman at gunpoint and officers shot him as she crawled to safety.