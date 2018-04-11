As trade war threatens them, Johnston County farmers are sticking with Trump

Susan Ford and Jeffrey Lee are farmers on the opposite ends of Johnston County.

Ford and her father tend some 2,000 acres, mostly in the Bagley community near Kenly. Lee has about 1,700 acres in the Meadow community in southern Johnston.

Both voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and said they would likely do so again, despite the fact that Trump's planned tariffs on Chinese goods have prompted China to threaten tariffs on a host of U.S. farm commodities.

In 2016, Trump "was probably the lesser of the two evils," Ford said this week. "I didn't think Hillary (Clinton) would have done anything for the farmer."

Lee's 2016 support for Trump was more enthusiastic. "I thought he was more conservative ... and would bring some fiscal responsibility to government," he said.

Two years later, the Chinese government is threatening tariffs that hit at the heart of Trump country — including Johnston County, where the president won 63.29 percent of the vote in 2016. But if China is trying to punish Trump supporters, farmers here continue to support the president, with some doubting the tariffs will come to pass.

Johnston is among North Carolina's fastest-growing counties; its 2017 population estimate was 196,708, up 16.4 percent from the 2010 census and 61.2 percent from 2000. Western Johnston County, which borders Wake, has attracted many new families who commute to jobs in Raleigh and Research Triangle Park.

But while growing, Johnston remains among the state's largest farm producers, ranking second in flue-cured tobacco and fourth in sweet potatoes, according to state figures.

For Lee, 63, Trump has delivered on much of what he promised, including lower taxes and regulatory reform. And while he would like immigration reform, especially to the visa program that welcomes seasonal farmworkers, Lee is sticking with the president, tariffs or not.





That includes a likely vote for Trump in 2020. "I don't see anybody else stepping up to the plate and doing any better," he said.

Ford sees the 2020 election much the same way. "I feel like he would still be better than somebody out of Hollywood or anybody like Clinton," she said.

But of that 2020 vote for Trump, Ford added this much: "I would think long and hard about it. I really would."

Perhaps that's because Ford, 40, could be forgiven if she thought the Chinese government was targeting her specifically when it announced tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods, including soybeans, wheat, cotton, tobacco and corn. Ford grows them all — roughly 1,200 acres of soybeans, 500 of wheat, 400 of cotton, 240 of tobacco and 150 of corn.





"It would probably almost cripple us," she said of the slate of tariffs.





North Carolina exported almost $599 million in agricultural products to China in 2017. Wood and wood charcoal ($222 million), tobacco ($156 million) and pork products ($137 million) led the way. Also, North Carolina plants 1.6 million acres of soybeans.

"We are obviously disappointed and concerned about the list of commodities mentioned in China’s proposed tariffs ... and the potential impact these tariffs could have to our ag economy and trade implications with China," Steve Troxler, North Carolina's commissioner of agriculture, told media outlets earlier this month.

"Nobody wins when you put a tariff on food," he added.

Lee has 270 acres of tobacco, 750 of cotton and 650 of sweet potatoes, but he is not worried about tariffs, at least not yet. "Most farmers I know don't think it's ever going to happen," he said of the feared trade war that has roiled U.S. financial markets in recent weeks.

Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports are needed to combat what he considers unfair trade practices.

In any event, tariffs, should they come about, are at least six months out, meaning farmers have little to fear this year, Lee said. "We have already signed contracts on our 2018 crop," he said. "If it does happen, it will have an effect on our 2019 crop."





But Blake Brown, a professor and farm economist at N.C. State University, wouldn't rule out any impact this year on tobacco. "For 2018," he said, "much will depend on the state of negotiations at harvest and how leaf merchants, including China Tobacco, decide to handle contracts that have already been signed by U.S. growers."

In the meantime, Lee said he and his fellow farmers have pressing matters to attend to. "Everybody's getting equipment ready and preparing the ground for tobacco transplanting," he said.

Ford is among those prepping this year's tobacco crop. Whether this year, or any year, farmers don't need the Chinese government or anyone else slapping tariffs on their products, she said.

Farming, she said, tends to follow this cycle: seven profitable years followed by seven lean ones. "We're in about the fourth year of a seven-year down cycle right now," she said.

That means the prices she's getting for her commodities are depressed or stagnant while her costs — for fertilizer, seed, chemicals and the like — are rising.





Some industries can raise prices to offset higher costs; farming isn't one of them, Ford said.

"We don't have any say really," she said. "We can't set our prices."

Troxler echoed Ford's assessment while addressing the media. "This could not have happened at a worse time for North Carolina farmers, who are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Mathew and low commodity prices," he said. "We also have NAFTA negotiations ongoing and a Farm Bill in the works. Our top three trade partners – China, Canada and Mexico – are all in trade negotiations. That makes for a very uncertain time."

Lee sells about 20 percent of his tobacco crop directly to China, and he sells another 15 percent to a company that likely sells some tobacco to the Chinese. "But whether a 25 percent tariff means a 25 percent loss in sales, I don't know," he said.

Neither does Brown, the N.C. State economist. To him, any talk about the impact of tariffs is premature.

What Lee does know is that it isn't easy being a U.S. tobacco farmer. "We are already at a big disadvantage because of the strong dollar," he said.

The United States' biggest tobacco competitor, Lee said, is Brazil. But that country has weaker currency, meaning the Chinese, if they wanted, could already be buying tobacco for less from that country.

They don't do that, Lee said, because U.S. tobacco is superior in quality, taste and aroma. "It's the best in the world," he said, giving credit for the quality to hard-working farmers. As for taste and aroma, the credit there, Lee said, goes to North Carolina's climate and soils, which have proven ideal for tobacco.

Still, the conventional wisdom is that if tariffs put farm commodities too far out of the financial reach of China, it will turn to other countries for tobacco, soybeans, wheat and the like.





That makes sense to Ford. "They could buy the same products somewhere else and probably for a whole lot less," she said.





Brown's educated guess is that the impact of a 25 percent tariff on tobacco "would be that purchases of U.S. tobacco decline 25 to 30 million pounds" annually. That equates to a financial loss of $50 million to $60 million.

Maybe that will never happen happen. U.S. financial markets rebounded early this week when China said it would reduce tariffs on American-made automobiles. The move led investors to think that the threat of a full-out trade war was waning.





Brown even sees hope for tobacco in trade talks. In recent prior trade negotiations, the U.S. trade representative "has not represented U.S. tobacco interests," he said. "One potential benefit to the U.S. tobacco sector from being included in current negotiations is that (the trade representative) might once again represent tobacco interests in negotiations."

And that's Brown's whole point: The trade talks to come are more consequential than farm tariffs that haven't been levied. "This is all part of ongoing negotiations with the intent and potential to improve terms of trade," he said.





Troxler urged patience too. "There is a review process that will happen before we are likely to see a move to implement them, so it is still very early in the process and there’s a lot of unknowns," he said. "We will be watching closely and remain engaged, but I can tell you that no one has a crystal ball to predict how everything will shake out in the end.

"We know there will likely be disruptions for markets, but we hope it will be short-termed," he added. "We are going to have to wait it out and see how this plays out."

Troxler said he had spoken with administration representatives. "I am asking them to negotiate and bring a resolution that is in the best interest of all involved," he said. "From previous discussions, they have said they will work on each item on a case-by-case basis, and I would hope that agriculture is the first negotiation in these trade talks and that we can get these resolved. When it comes to trade discussions I am squarely on the side of the farmer."

Ford remains guarded. "It would still have to be an alarm bell," she said of the threat of tariffs.





Then again, "if we didn't like the challenge, we wouldn't be farmers," she added.

Ford has three young children and a husband who teaches and coaches at North Johnston High School. She had a ready answer when asked what she would do if tariffs drove the family farm out of business.

"I'd sell out and get a job," she said. "That's what you do — sell your equipment and try to hold on to your land."

And she had a message for the president as he tries to strike a balance in trade: "Don't forget what built America," she said of farmers, "and what they have meant for this country."

Troxler had a message too. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue "noted that farmers are patriots – and that is true," he said. "But they still have to pay the bills, and this is also about paying the bills."