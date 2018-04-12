Ramar the gorilla received specialized care in his golden years

Ramar, a Western Lowland Gorillas spent 20 years at the NC Zoo. He eventually went to the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and got lots of special care. The staff documented what they did to make sure his golden years were just that - golden.
Brookfield Zoo
Andre The Giant - HBO's official trailer

Local

Andre The Giant - HBO's official trailer

Andre the Giant was literally the biggest celebrity in the world. HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group present Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history.