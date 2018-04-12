Carolina study finds genetic evidence that magnetic navigation guides loggerhead sea turtles home
New research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill provides valuable insight into the navigation and nesting behaviors of loggerhead sea turtles that could inform future conservation efforts.
Ramar, a Western Lowland Gorillas spent 20 years at the NC Zoo. He eventually went to the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and got lots of special care. The staff documented what they did to make sure his golden years were just that - golden.
Andre the Giant was literally the biggest celebrity in the world. HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group present Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans age 15 to 34, and universities can be a hotbed for mental disorders. Stress, substance abuse, poor sleep and dietary habits can trigger dormant mental health issues.
Several parents and students at West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh asked the Wake County school board on April 10, 2018 to speed up the start of planned renovations. Speakers said the 42-year-old campus is falling apart.