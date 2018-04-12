Video shows brawl at Athens Drive High School that injured one student

A video circulating on social media shows a large brawl involving numerous people at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, NC Thursday afternoon, April 12, 2018. One person was transported to the hospital by EMS.
