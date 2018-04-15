Tornado reportedly touches down as storms spread across NC

A line of severe weather spread across North Carolina and into the Triangle on Sunday afternoon, with a tornado reportedly touching down in the Piedmont.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down near Reidsville in Rockingham County, ABC11 reported.

The tornado was in Monroeton, a community about eight miles southwest of Reidsville, according to ABC11.

The storms spread through the Charlotte area earlier Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and wind and leaving downed trees and power lines.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Interstate 77 closed in both directions because of a road obstruction near exit 30, which caused traffic problems, WBTV reported.

By 6 p.m., wind, thunder and lightning was rolling into parts of the Triangle. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in the Triangle area until 8 p.m.

Earlier Sunday, the National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Watch for 26 North Carolina counties, including Wake, Durham and Orange. That warning was in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians and those traveling through the state on Sunday to be aware of the potentially dangerous conditions.

This story will be updated.