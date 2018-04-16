Ready, aim, misfire! Bennett Place 'Civil War School Days'

Hundreds of students learned about cannons and the life of soldiers during Bennett Place State Historic Site during "Civil War School Days" in Durham, NC. Bennett Place is the site of the largest surrender of Confederate troops, ending the war.
By Chuck Liddy
State, volunteers struggle to clean up highway trash

Local

State, volunteers struggle to clean up highway trash

The N.C. Department of Transportation has changed its strategy on litter and trash along the highway. Gone are the state prisoners who picked up garbage along the road, replaced by more contractors, some who clean up before they mow the grass.

Andre The Giant - HBO's official trailer

Local

Andre The Giant - HBO's official trailer

Andre the Giant was literally the biggest celebrity in the world. HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group present Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history.