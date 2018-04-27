Art and crafts take center state at Cary's annual Spring Daze.
Spring Daze returns to Cary. Here's what's in store.

By Scott Bolejack

April 27, 2018 10:27 AM

CARY

It's time for the 25th annual Spring Daze Arts & Crafts Festival in Cary.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road.

Artists and and craftspeople will offer candles, pottery, drawings, fiber and leather pieces, folk art, glass, jewelry, mixed-media works, paintings, photography, prints, sculptures, soaps and wood pieces. To see a list of this year's artists and craftspeople, go to https://bit.ly/2qENucB.

The following will serve up food:

Carolina Kettle Corn.

Ben & Jerry's.

Bradford's Ordinary Fire Co., offering a twist on barbecue, including pork barbecue sundaes and pork barbecue macaroni and cheese.

Cary Lions Club, serving fruit cups, corn and hot dogs.

La Farm Bakery, offering artisan breads and pastries.

Andia's Homemade Ice Cream.

Annelore's German Bakery.

Chick-fil-A.

Corner Boys BBQ, serving pork barbecue sandwich, brisket sandwich and sausage sandwich.

Covenant Christian Church, offering grilled sausage and chicken sandwiches.

Genesis United Methodist Church, serving strawberry shortcake and beverages.

Gripps Grill, offering grilled shrimp over rice and yam cakes covered in fruit.

Sherri's Crab Cakes, serving crab cake sandwiches, platters and soup.

Tazza Kitchen, offering three types of tacos: eggplant, smoked brisket and pork.

The following will perform:

Entrance stage — 9 a.m., Ed Stephenson; 10:30 a.m., Lucy Daley; 11:30 a.m., Gareth Robertson; 12:30 p.m., Charles Newkirk; 1:30 p.m., Kayilin Roberson; 2:45 p.m., Russ Thompson; and 3:45 p.m., Hank Smith Duo.

Our State stage — 10 a.m., Canady Thomas; 11:15 a.m., Ed Stephenson; 12:30 p.m., Lucy Daley; 1:45 p.m., Tad Walters; and 3:30 p.m., Garland Mason.

Boathouse stage — 10 a.m., My Cousin Skinny Duo; 11 a.m., Jared Place; noon, General Assembly; 1 p.m., Professor Whizzpop; 2 p.m., Hank Smith Duo; 3 p.m., Jimmy Weavers; and 4 p.m., Ethan Brain.

Sertoma stage — 10 a.m., Academy for the Performing Arts; 11 a.m., Davis Drive Elementary School fifth grade chorus; 11:30 a.m., Annandale Center; noon, Apple Chill Cloggers; 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Chinese Fold Dance Club; 1:30 p.m., Motely Tones; 2:30 p.m., Cary Chinese School; 2:45 p.m., So Young Dance; and 3 p.m., Somos Dance Group

Roaming entertainment — Ethan Brain, Imagine Circus, Professor Whizzpop and Silver Drummer Girl.

At a children's village, children can plant seeds, make sun hats, play miniature golf, make paper tree collages, make a Girl Scout craft and get their faces painted.

Getting there

Parking is available at Bond Park. The town also will offer a shuttle from the Town Hall parking deck on Wilkinson Avenue to Bond Park. The shuttle will depart every 15 to 20 minutes between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. And GoCary's route 4 bus will have direct access to the park.

Scott Bolejack: 919-829-4629, @ScottBolejack





