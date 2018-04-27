Spring Daze returns to Cary. Here's what's in store.

It's time for the 25th annual Spring Daze Arts & Crafts Festival in Cary.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road.
Artists and and craftspeople will offer candles, pottery, drawings, fiber and leather pieces, folk art, glass, jewelry, mixed-media works, paintings, photography, prints, sculptures, soaps and wood pieces. To see a list of this year's artists and craftspeople, go to https://bit.ly/2qENucB.
The following will serve up food:
▪ Carolina Kettle Corn.
▪ Ben & Jerry's.
▪ Bradford's Ordinary Fire Co., offering a twist on barbecue, including pork barbecue sundaes and pork barbecue macaroni and cheese.
▪ Cary Lions Club, serving fruit cups, corn and hot dogs.
▪ La Farm Bakery, offering artisan breads and pastries.
▪ Andia's Homemade Ice Cream.
▪ Annelore's German Bakery.
▪ Chick-fil-A.
▪ Corner Boys BBQ, serving pork barbecue sandwich, brisket sandwich and sausage sandwich.
▪ Covenant Christian Church, offering grilled sausage and chicken sandwiches.
▪ Genesis United Methodist Church, serving strawberry shortcake and beverages.
▪ Gripps Grill, offering grilled shrimp over rice and yam cakes covered in fruit.
▪ Sherri's Crab Cakes, serving crab cake sandwiches, platters and soup.
▪ Tazza Kitchen, offering three types of tacos: eggplant, smoked brisket and pork.
The following will perform:
Entrance stage — 9 a.m., Ed Stephenson; 10:30 a.m., Lucy Daley; 11:30 a.m., Gareth Robertson; 12:30 p.m., Charles Newkirk; 1:30 p.m., Kayilin Roberson; 2:45 p.m., Russ Thompson; and 3:45 p.m., Hank Smith Duo.
Our State stage — 10 a.m., Canady Thomas; 11:15 a.m., Ed Stephenson; 12:30 p.m., Lucy Daley; 1:45 p.m., Tad Walters; and 3:30 p.m., Garland Mason.
Boathouse stage — 10 a.m., My Cousin Skinny Duo; 11 a.m., Jared Place; noon, General Assembly; 1 p.m., Professor Whizzpop; 2 p.m., Hank Smith Duo; 3 p.m., Jimmy Weavers; and 4 p.m., Ethan Brain.
Sertoma stage — 10 a.m., Academy for the Performing Arts; 11 a.m., Davis Drive Elementary School fifth grade chorus; 11:30 a.m., Annandale Center; noon, Apple Chill Cloggers; 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Chinese Fold Dance Club; 1:30 p.m., Motely Tones; 2:30 p.m., Cary Chinese School; 2:45 p.m., So Young Dance; and 3 p.m., Somos Dance Group
Roaming entertainment — Ethan Brain, Imagine Circus, Professor Whizzpop and Silver Drummer Girl.
At a children's village, children can plant seeds, make sun hats, play miniature golf, make paper tree collages, make a Girl Scout craft and get their faces painted.
Getting there
Parking is available at Bond Park. The town also will offer a shuttle from the Town Hall parking deck on Wilkinson Avenue to Bond Park. The shuttle will depart every 15 to 20 minutes between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. And GoCary's route 4 bus will have direct access to the park.
