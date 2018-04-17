Was it a chupacabra? NC biologists try to identify spooky creature seen in the dark

Questions are being raised as to whether a chupacabra has been photographed in the backwoods of North Carolina. The latest image features a creepy, skeletal animal with little hair and a long tail, like a monkey. Its head is hidden by bushes.
NC Museum of Natural Sciences
The N.C. Department of Transportation has changed its strategy on litter and trash along the highway. Gone are the state prisoners who picked up garbage along the road, replaced by more contractors, some who clean up before they mow the grass.