Attorney General Sessions touts opioid policy in Raleigh

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon to speak about the Trump administration's plan to combat the nation's opioid crisis.
State weighs options for Kinston Bypass

The N.C. Department of Transportation is considering a dozen different routes for a new freeway that would carry U.S. 70 around Kinston. NCDOT is seeking the public's opinion as an environmental study for the project gets underway.

State, volunteers struggle to clean up highway trash

The N.C. Department of Transportation has changed its strategy on litter and trash along the highway. Gone are the state prisoners who picked up garbage along the road, replaced by more contractors, some who clean up before they mow the grass.