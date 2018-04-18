Know someone who deserves the North Carolina Award? 2018 could be their year.

If you know someone who has made a significant contribution to North Carolina and the nation, this might be the year to nominate them for a North Carolina Award, the highest civilian honor the state can bestow.
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has extended the 2018 nomination period through May 15 because so far, it doesn’t have enough candidates. Anyone nominated last year who did not win will automatically be considered again this year.
“It’s nice to have a good field to choose from,” said Michele Walker, a spokeswoman for the department, which collects the nominations. “We have some, but we’d like to have more.”
The North Carolina Award was created by the legislature in 1961 and the first awards given in 1964. At least one award is given in each of four categories: fine arts, literature, public service and science. So far, the state has eight nominees in public service, but only two each for fine arts and literature and just one for science. Winners are selected by a committee appointed by the governor.
Hundreds of people have received the award, a medal that’s presented by the governor at a black-tie dinner in November. Recipients have included Billy Graham, Hugh Morton, James Taylor, Charles Frazier, Annie Louise Wilkerson, W.W. Finlator, Maya Angelou, Bob Timberlake, William Friday, John Hope Franklin and Ira David Wood.
Nominations can be made online or by email here.
