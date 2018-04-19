Photo Gallery: The Tarantula Challenge | 04.19.18

A zebra tarantula is part of the Tarantula Burger at Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, N.C., Thursday, April 19, 2018. The burger is a 6 oz. pasture-raised NC beef burger with gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and an oven-baked tarantula.
A zebra tarantula is added to the Tarantula Burger at Bull City Burger and Brewery Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Owner Seth Gross serves Mark Christmann of Greensboro a Tarantula Burger at Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, N.C., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Christmann is on of the raffle winners who was able to enjoy a Tarantula Burger.
A Tarantula Burger is ready for Mark Christmann at Bull City Burger and Brewery.
Mark Christmann of Greensboro eats the Tarantula Burger.
The burger is a 6 oz. pasture-raised NC beef burger, with gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce and an oven-baked tarantula.
Mark Christmann of Greensboro eats a Tarantula Burger at Bull City Burger and Brewery Thursday, April 19, 2018. If you are able to eat the entire burger you receive a limited edition Tarantula Challenge t-shirt.
Mark Christmann of Greensboro finishes his Tarantula Burger at Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham.
Seth Gross, right, gives Mark Christmann a Tarantula Challenge t-shirt after he finished his Tarantula Burger.
Mark Christmann of Greensboro wears his Tarantula Challenge t-shirt after finishing a Tarantula Burger.
