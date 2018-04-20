A Louisburg artist wants to move a Confederate statue from Main Street. Some townspeople accuse him of meddling.

Will Hinton, Professor of Art at Louisburg College, sees racism in Louisburg's Confederate monument, but the town won't move the statue because it's part of history.
Martha Quillin
What to do when police pull you over

Traffic

What to do when police pull you over

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.

State weighs options for Kinston Bypass

Traffic

State weighs options for Kinston Bypass

The N.C. Department of Transportation is considering a dozen different routes for a new freeway that would carry U.S. 70 around Kinston. NCDOT is seeking the public's opinion as an environmental study for the project gets underway.