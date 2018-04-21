Will Hinton, Professor of Art at Louisburg College, sees racism in Louisburg's Confederate monument, but the town won't move the statue because it's part of history. Martha Quillin
Five of our best reads this week

By By the staff

April 21, 2018 10:15 AM

In case you missed them, here are some of the best stories from The News & Observer this week.

IMG_2297.JPG
Louisburg College art professor Will Hinton wants to move a monument honoring the community's Confederate dead from Main Street to the town cemetery.
Martha Quillin

A Confederate statue. A mostly black college. And simmering small-town resentment.

Will Hinton, who runs the art department at Louisburg College, and some of the school's students want the Confederate monument on Main Street to be relocated. The mayor's response? “You have a right to express your opinion, but you’re not from here.” Read more.

RAL_ FOODHALLS6-FE-022218-J
An aerial view of the Morgan Street Food Hall & Market in downtown Raleigh on Feb. 22. The 20,000-square-foot venue will offer a variety of retail and food in a series of stalls.
Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

As diners turn to food as entertainment, the Triangle's food hall moment has arrived

Americans love food halls, which have taken over major cities such as New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Now it's the Triangle's turn, the next step and largest investment in becoming a food region to be reckoned with. Read more.

RAL_ 0419918-SANDERS BARBER-TEL05.JPG
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and the Rev. William J. Barber II participate in a public forum Thursday at Duke Chapel in Durham.
Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

After Bernie, progressive Democrats storm the ballot — even in NC

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders are running in Democratic primaries in several congressional districts. They face long odds but are boosted by endorsements from groups created by alumni of the Vermont senator's campaign. Read more.

peters.jpg
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters watches the action during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 2, 2018.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Former coach Bill Peters explains why he decided to leave the Hurricanes

The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes was not pleased that his team failed to reach the playoffs for the ninth straight year — the fourth under Bill Peters. Peters called his departure an amicable parting between coach and owner. Read more.

IMG_2229.JPG
Several of the houses behind Hayes Barton Baptist Church are slated for demolition by the church.
Martha Quillin mquillin@newsobserver.com

Some Raleigh churches have to get creative to address Sunday morning parking woes

Jesus said wherever two or more are gathered in his name, he is also there. But he didn't say anything about where they should park. Read more.

