Five of our best reads this week

A Confederate statue. A mostly black college. And simmering small-town resentment.
Will Hinton, who runs the art department at Louisburg College, and some of the school's students want the Confederate monument on Main Street to be relocated. The mayor's response? "You have a right to express your opinion, but you're not from here."
As diners turn to food as entertainment, the Triangle's food hall moment has arrived
Americans love food halls, which have taken over major cities such as New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Now it's the Triangle's turn, the next step and largest investment in becoming a food region to be reckoned with.
After Bernie, progressive Democrats storm the ballot — even in NC
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders are running in Democratic primaries in several congressional districts. They face long odds but are boosted by endorsements from groups created by alumni of the Vermont senator's campaign.
Former coach Bill Peters explains why he decided to leave the Hurricanes
The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes was not pleased that his team failed to reach the playoffs for the ninth straight year — the fourth under Bill Peters. Peters called his departure an amicable parting between coach and owner.
Some Raleigh churches have to get creative to address Sunday morning parking woes
Jesus said wherever two or more are gathered in his name, he is also there. But he didn't say anything about where they should park.
