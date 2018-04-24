Here's what's in store next for downtown Wake Forest

The town of Wake Forest wants to introduce the public to the next phase of downtown improvements.
The town will unveil the project's conceptual design during a meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, in the Renaissance Centre Arts Annex, 407 S. Brooks St.
The work, dubbed phase 3, consists of street and landscape improvements along South White Street from East Holding Avenue to Elm Avenue and East Owen Avenue from South White Street to Brooks Street.
Specifically, the work will connect sidewalk gaps; add decorative pavers on sidewalks; provide additional on-street parking, seating and landscaping; and bury overhead utility lines.
"Ultimately, this project will enhance the existing streetscape by providing a cohesive look to make downtown a destination," said town spokesman Bill Crabtree.
Property owners along the affected streets can expect some disruptions during the work, Crabtree said. "The majority of the properties along phase 3 are commercial, with the exception of a property at Holding Avenue," he said. "The businesses would be temporarily affected during construction."
A slide show outlining the work shows bollards, or short posts, crossing East Owen Avenue and South Brooks Street at their intersection at Town Hall Plaza. Those won't be there most days, Crabtree said. "The proposed bollards are removable and would be used during festivals and other events to block traffic from entering pedestrian zones," he said.
The May 8 meeting will be like an open house, with people invited to drop by anytime during the two hours. Town staff won't make a formal presentation, but they will be on hand to answer questions.
The town expects to complete phase 3 design work this fall. The project's estimated cost is $4 million, with the town borrowing that money.
After phase 3, the town plans to turn its attention to:
▪ East Jones Avenue, from South White Street to Taylor Street.
▪ Wait Avenue, from South White Street to Brooks Street.
▪ Brooks Street, from East Roosevelt Avenue to Dollar General.
▪ Front Street, in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and South Avenue.
▪ North White Street, from the north side of CVS to East Spring Street.
In phase 1 of the downtown improvement plan, the town gave South White Street a makeover from Jones Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue. The town did that work in 2010. Two years later, it overhauled South White Street from Elm Avenue to Spring Avenue.
Comments