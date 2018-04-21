These parents didn't know if their babies would survive. Look how far they've come.

It was all laughter, balloons and ice cream Saturday at WakeMed Health & Hospitals — a celebration of young lives that could have ended differently: with an unused bassinet, unopened baby clothes, an obituary.

More than 800 people turned out for the sunny reunion at Wake County's only children's hospital, all survivors of complicated births and their tense aftermaths. The kids came in all sizes — from infants to teenagers — their first days marked by helicopter transfers, resuscitations, surgeries, intubations and heroic rescues by medical teams pushing the frontier of human knowledge.

The Raleigh hospital party brought together kids who had entered the world through WakeMed's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, which treats newborns at the highest level of critical care available in Wake County. The doctors and nurses here practice advanced medicine that barely existed a quarter-century ago, saving premature newborns and and treating complications that until recently had been written off as beyond saving.

"I never even knew babies were born this early," said Sean Colby, wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed: "Proud Preemie Dad." The back of his shirt provided the vital stats: "Chloe, 1 lb 11 oz, 27 weeker."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Chloe, now 11 months, was born prematurely at 27 weeks, weighing just 17 ounces, barely above the heft of an inflated football. Her mom, Sheree Smith, had expected to give birth at the Baby+Co. natural birthing center in Cary, until sudden complications changed everything. Despite spending 86 days in WakeMed's NICU, Chloe's was a relatively uncomplicated premature birth as far as those things go.

Consider the life story of Hazel Toler, who was born one year ago and is still on a feeding tube after the pregnancy developed complications late in the term. At birth, Hazel stopped breathing for 45 minutes and was kept alive by cardiopulmonary resuscitation. After being helicoptered from Sanford to WakeMed, the infant had to be treated for internal organ damage, requiring the removal of her spleen, appendix and part of her intestine. During the flight, the baby's body was cooled to slow her metabolism and prevent brain damage.

"She's 100 percent developmentally where she's supposed to be," said her dad, Andy Toler of Sanford.

During the touch-and-go phase, Toler and Hazel's mom, Shasta Lewis, lived in WakeMed's Ronald McDonald house for 36 days and left the Raleigh hospital campus just twice during that time — once to eat dinner in Cameron Village and once to print digital photos at Walgreens across the street.

Addison Morrow of Wake Forest, who is 35 months old, and her father, Jason Marrow, greet Dr.James Perciaccante during a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the WakeMed Raleigh campus in Raleigh, N.C.

WakeMed's director of neonatology, Dr. James Perciaccante, who mingled with the parents at Saturday's celebration, said the cooling blanket lowers a baby's body temperature to the low 90s for up to 72 hours. It's one of the newer lifesaving strategies available to neonatologists.

Much of the work of WakeMed's NICU, he said, is simulating womb conditions to allow preemies to develop and gain strength. For example, incubators are draped with blankets to block the light, and the nurses encourage "kangaroo care," laying infants on mom's chest so the baby can hear the familiar heartbeat.

"Unlike other patients in the hospital, we're still growing brains," Perciaccante said of the NICU. "It's kind of a modern thing to have babies this small surviving."

Throughout the four-hour reunion party, parents and kids reconnected with NICU nurses who helped save their lives and who sometimes still stay in touch with the families. NICU nurse Desiree Jones, who retired two weeks ago after spending 40 years and nine months in the unit, said she sends Christmas cards to some former patients.

Among her onetime charges was Bethany Tillerson, an 18-year-old with straight A's, an avid reader and musician who grew up riding horses. The Wendell teen was born at 23 weeks, weighing 1 pound 9 ounces, and spent the first four months of her life in WakeMed's NICU.

Bethany's mom, Jennifer, recalled how her daughter had a collapsed lung in the fall of 1999, as Hurricane Floyd lashed Wake County, and the doctor delicately reinflated the crumpled organ without blowing out the other lung.

Jennifer recalled "several middle-of-the-night phone calls to get here because we don't know whether she'll be here in the morning."

"We were told, Just be ready for all the disabilities that are going to come," she said of the grave prognostications. "And they never came."

Bethany, who plans to attend N.C. State next year to study political science, expresses infinite patience toward all the parental drama.

"I don't remember any of it happening," she said. "It's not as important to me as it is to other people."