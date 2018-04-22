NC Museum of Life + Science staffers work with rare newborn red wolf pups

The NC Museum of Life + Science announced the births of rare red wolf pups on Facebook. Staff found three pups total: two males and one female. All were in good health.
Twins Aria, left, and Akira Parker of Raleigh enjoy the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion at the WakeMed Raleigh Saturday, April 21, 2018. The two were born in July 2016 and spent 7 days in the NICU.

What to do when police pull you over

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.