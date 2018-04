Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who alleges an affair with President Donald Trump, has added Raleigh as a stop on her strip club tour.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be at The Men's Club of Raleigh June 6 and 7. She will perform two shows each night and will have a meet-and-greet with customers for autographs and poses, according to a news release.

Tickets are $20 each night through Eventbrite.

