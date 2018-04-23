Driver in fatal North Raleigh crash was impaired and traveling 80 mph, police say

Police believe the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Sunday was impaired by drugs or alcohol and was traveling 80 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Samuel James Beadle, 21, of Louisburg was charged with death by motor vehicle and reckless driving in the single-car crash just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Wakefield Plantation Drive in North Raleigh.
The vehicle's passenger, 20-year-old Zachery Marten Riggle, died as a result of the crash. Beadle sustained serious injuries, police said.
Police say Beadle was driving a 2010 Chevrolet that veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree on the passenger side. The force of the impact spun the car around, and it slammed into a fire hydrant before it rolled over and landed on its roof.
In 2015, Beadle was charged with possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer and malicious conduct by a prisoner, according to records filed with the City County Bureau of Identification.
One month later, Beadle was charged with driving while impaired.
He was convicted of misdemeanor assault of a government official in 2015, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
