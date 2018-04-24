'All of this, just for you': She asked her best friend to prom. He fell to the ground

As the common Irish proverb says, the best ships are friendships. And these two are definitely on that ship.
Rachel Newberry, a Mountain Heritage High School student in Burnsville, North Carolina, asked her childhood best friend, Ben Robinson to prom with a sweet proposal, The Asheville Citizen-Times reported.
The proposal was captured on video and has gone viral, garnering more than 1.5 million views on Barstoolsports' Instagram account since it was posted on Monday. Mountain Heritage High School originally posted the video Monday on Twitter.
In the video, Robinson is led into what appears to be the school's auditorium. People hand him flowers as walks toward the stage, with the Randy Newman song "You've got a friend in me" playing in the auditorium.
When Robinson finally reaches the stage, the black curtains open and Newberry runs toward him.
"Ben will you go to prom with me?"
"Yes!" Robinson responds.
Overcome with emotion, Robinson sits on the steps in front of the stage, hiding his face.
Newberry kneels down to hug him and says, "I love you."
"I did all of this, just for you," Newberry tells him.
"I think it's a statement of the kinds of kids we have here," Mountain Heritage principal Kevin Huskins told the Asheville Citizen-Times. "The reality is these two have been friends since they were four years old. Just to see this moment happen was priceless."
About 670 students attend Mountain Heritage High School, the only high school in Yancey County, according to U.S. News & World Report. The prom is scheduled for May 19.
Comments