Firefighter Fred and his Letterland friends taking over Pullen Park on Saturday

Seth Aldianto, 4, tosses a bean bag at a letter "M" for "Munching Mike" during Letterland Adventure Day at Pullen Park on May 17, 2014 in Raleigh. The Wake County Public School System, WAKE Up and Read, and Raleigh Parks and Recreation worked together to bring characters from the popular phonics program to life. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com