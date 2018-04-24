Firefighter Fred and his Letterland friends taking over Pullen Park on Saturday

Pullen Park will be taken over by hundreds of children and costumed characters for Saturday's free Letterland Day literacy celebration.
Letterland brings letters to life by turning them into colorful characters, each with their own personality and stories that go along with their sounds. Wake County elementary schools in grades K-2 and many preschool programs use the phonics program as part of their literacy instruction.
Children will be welcomed by Firefighter Fred and a real fire engine. They’ll meet Annie Apple, Bouncy Ben and Clever Cat.
Children can ride on Clever Cat’s carousel and drive in one of Bouncy Ben’s boats. They can travel around the park looking for letters in their Letterland Passport book.
Children can have their face painted with Impy Ink and make noise with Noisy Nick. They can play a game of Munching Mike’s Bean Bag Toss, make Kicking King or Quarrelsome Queen crowns, join the Letterland parade at noon and enjoy Kicking King's Karaoke on the large stage.
Letterland Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking is available at the Reynolds Parking Deck on Jenson Drive.
The event is put on by the Wake County Public School System, WAKE UP and Read Collaborative, Sinclair Broadcasting and Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources.
