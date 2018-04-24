See which four people have been named Wake County's best rookie teachers

Four new Wake County teachers have been honored with the school district's 2017-18 Diane Kent-Parker First-Year Teacher Award.
The winners are Kennedy Wilmer, a second-grade teacher at Lynn Road Elementary in Raleigh; Myriah Luke, the orchestra director at East Millbrook Middle in Raleigh, Rebeka Townsend, a math teacher at Rolesville High; and Leanne Klarer, a K-2 autism teacher at Millbrook Elementary in Raleigh.
The winners were surprised in their classrooms Friday.
Each year, Wake recognizes one outstanding new teacher from an elementary school, middle school, high school and from special education.
Wilmer was praised for her talent and passion and her commitment to providing equity and rigor for all students.
Luke, a former student at East Millbrook Middle, was praised for her work in helping implement the school's new arts magnet theme.
Townsend was praised for her strong connection to her math students as her fluency in Spanish has resulted in her working with students who are still learning English.
Klarer was praised for her willingness to learn as she spent a year as a teacher assistant before taking on her position teaching autistic students.
