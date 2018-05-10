Downtown Cary is becoming more urban. What does that mean for mom-and-pop retail stores?

Rebecca Robertson Chapman, owner of Annie's Attic, loves downtown Cary. But she's not sure Cary leaders love her downtown consignment shop.
Chapman closed her shop last week after 20 years, in part to help care for her ailing parents. But she said she was closing too because of the direction downtown Cary was taking.
"I love this downtown, and I am happy to see so many people out and about," she said. "However, for those of us with retail establishments, we are fighting an uphill battle. The town focus is on bars, breweries, eateries and pubs."
Without question, downtown Cary is becoming more urban. Not so long ago, visitors couldn't do much besides have an old-fashioned lunch at Ashworth Drugs or pay a utility bill at town hall. Now they can have a few drinks at Bond Brothers Beer Co. in the revived Mid-Town Shopping Center or Pharmacy Bottle + Beverage and then see a movie at The Cary Theater.
A focus on downtown revitalization in recent years has taken a toll on small businesses elsewhere in the Triangle, especially in Raleigh. Several locally owned retailers, including the popular Father & Son Antiques, have relocated as redevelopment pushes them out and rent prices continue to rise.
But if retail is struggling to find footing in downtown Cary, it's not for lack of trying on the town's part, said Ted Boyd, Cary's downtown development manager. He said he receives inquiries "for all types of businesses," including retail, food and drink, professional services, fitness centers and salons.
"There isn't a shortage of interest, only a shortage of available space for businesses to locate," Boyd said. "We need to build more office and retail space in downtown Cary, and I'm actively working on those development opportunities."
Already, Cary and others have spent millions on projects designed to help make downtown a destination. The town completed the first phase of the Downtown Park and converted the Sam-Jones House and Mitchell's Pharmacy into commercial lease spaces.
"These projects represent over $40 million in investment into downtown Cary, and all of them share the goal to bring more people to downtown Cary and to enhance their experience once they are here," Boyd said.
Chapman appreciates all Cary leaders have done to make downtown a destination. She especially enjoys the fountain at the Downtown Park near the Cary Arts Center.
But not all town decisions have been good for business, Chapman said. She pointed specifically to the departure of festivals that once called the heart of downtown home.
"Years ago, they took Spring Daze away," moving it to Bond Park, Chapman said. "Lazy Daze, that really hurt."
Lazy Daze, an arts festival that draws 50,000 to 60,000 people each year, moved to the area around Town Hall, a change Cary made during the Academy Street makeover.
Elizabeth Sullivan, who owns Elizabeth's Home & Garden Shop on West Chatham Street, shared Chapman's sentiment.
"The traffic (downtown) has changed because of the way they do the events now," she said, "and all retail has been affected."
Sullivan said she decided not to renew the lease on her space, and she planned to retire. But her customers "were all disappointed and saddened," so she's giving downtown another try, relocating Sept. 1 to join the merchants who make up The Perfect Piece on East Chatham Street.
"It's a destination spot," Sullivan said. "I was invited to join."
Chapman has noticed the influx of people downtown. She sees them pulling into the parking lot at her store and then walking to the nearby food and drink establishments. Her regular customers "cannot get in and out" because of the restaurant and bar patrons, she said.
That fact alone speaks to what downtown Cary has become, Chapman said. "If you don't like to drink, there's nothing down here for you."
Boyd said downtown revitalization is a long process. "If you look at any one moment in that process and draw conclusions based upon that one moment, it could look like the town only cares about one segment of business over another, but that is simply not the case," he said.
"Food and beverage attracts people because everyone needs it, and we need it three times a day," Boyd said. "Food and beverage also invites people into your downtown for longer periods of time, and we are seeing that downtown Cary now has life before 9 a.m. and beyond 5 p.m., which couldn't be said five years ago."
Boyd said the makeup of downtown reflects decisions made by businesspeople, not folks in Town Hall. And downtown Cary retailers aren't alone in wishing for more foot traffic, especially as people increasingly shop online.
"The biggest challenge for all brick-and-mortar retailers right now is how the whole concept of buying and delivering retail goods is changing," Boyd said. "One of the ways the town is helping overcome this challenge is by making downtown Cary a great place that people want to come and have a great experience.
"The town hosts and co-hosts a number of events in downtown Cary," Boyd said, pointing to concerts, food truck rodeos, festivals, foot races and holiday events. "These events happen throughout the year and are designed to bring people into downtown to have an enjoyable time and explore our downtown."
But Chapman can't shake the feeling that retail is a second-class citizen in downtown Cary. "If you are going to survive downtown, you have to have the support of your town," Chapman said. "We've never gotten that from Cary. It's just gotten especially worse the past few years.
"I have gotten over 200 emails from customers and consignors," Chapman said. "Some say I am the only reason they come to downtown Cary."
In her email to customers and consignors, Chapman asked them to patronize Cary's mom-and-pop businesses. "I want each one of you to PLEASE support small businesses," she wrote. "They are truly the backbone of our country, and it is quickly slipping away."
"I understand convenience, because I am busy too," she said, referring to online retail. "But there is also satisfaction in the knowledge that you are helping your fellow man, your neighbor, that business owner who is working hard to feed their family. Not to mention that it is enjoyable to actually walk into a store, with its individual decor, scents and personality. You can't get that online."
Boyd said he too aims to help downtown businesses. "It is my goal to make downtown Cary a great place that people want to come to because there are a variety of things they could do and see," he said.
But shopkeepers are integral to their own success, Boyd added. "Once those folks are in downtown Cary, then I look to the business owner to market their business and store in such a way to help attract those folks to their business."
