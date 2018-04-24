Annual teen-safety operation in NC nets 14 DWI charges for drivers under 21

As part of an annual operation to reduce teen-related crashes, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol recently charged 14 people under the age of 21 with driving while impaired.
Troopers also charged 16 teenagers with passing stopped school buses during the statewide "Operation Drive to Live" from April 13-20.
Over the five days, troopers gave more than 150 traffic safety presentations, patrolled the area around 560 school zones and monitored teenagers' driving behaviors.
The Highway Patrol conducts the operation around prom season each year as a safety reminder. Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States, according to the patrol.
In 2017, the Highway Patrol investigated more than 58,529 motor vehicle collisions that involved 15- to 19-year-old drivers and passengers. In those collisions, there were 10,905 reported injuries and at least 119 fatalities, the Highway Patrol said.
“Simply talking to teenagers about the perils of driving recklessly is the first step," said Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Baker. “Working together, we can reduce the number of teenage collisions one conversation at a time.”
The Highway Patrol's Troop C covers an area encompassing 12 N.C. counties, including Wake and Durham. Here is data from their coverage area during the operation:
- Number of schools patrolled: 57
- Graduated drivers license violations: 8
- Passing stopped school bus violations: 0
- Warning tickets issued: 300
- DWI charges for persons under the age of 21: 4
- Other DWI charges: 39
- Seat belt charges: 209
- Child safety belt charges: 28
- Speed limit violations: 650
- Driving while license is revoked: 153
- Driving without an operator's license: 117
- Misdemeanor drug violations: 6
