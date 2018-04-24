She faked cancer for 8 years and collected $230,000 for it, NC officials say

Susan Leigh Huebotter spent eight years pretending to have cancer.

Huebotter, 60, of Deep Run, NC filed nearly 300 insurance claims for the disease that she didn't have, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.

The DCPOI said In a Tuesday news release that Huebotter is charged with two felony counts of insurance fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses valued at more than $100,000.

Special agents with the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division said Huebotter made at least 287 AFLAC cancer and hospitalization policy claims valued at more than $230,000 that she knew were false.

She made the claims from 2009-17 without ever being "diagnosed, treated or having surgery", according to arrest warrants.

Huebotter was arrested March 22 in Lenoir County and was jailed on a $250,000 secured bond. Her arrest was announced in the NCDOI release on Tuesday.

For more information, or to report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigation Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous.