Go inside a burning house with Durham firefighters as they search for trapped victims
Helmet camera footage from Durham Engine Co 2 at a recent house fire shows what firefighters face when battling a house fire while searching for possible trapped occupants. All occupants made it safely out of the fire.
Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.
Twins Aria, left, and Akira Parker of Raleigh enjoy the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion at the WakeMed Raleigh Saturday, April 21, 2018. The two were born in July 2016 and spent 7 days in the NICU.
Students from high schools across Chapel Hill and Carrboro walked out of school and marched up to 4.6 miles to Franklin St.'s Peace and Justice Plaza for an anti-gun violence rally on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.
Students from East Chapel Hill High School march down N. Lakeshore Dr. in Chapel Hill as they participate in National Walkout Day on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings on Friday, April 20, 2018.