Go inside a burning house with Durham firefighters as they search for trapped victims

Helmet camera footage from Durham Engine Co 2 at a recent house fire shows what firefighters face when battling a house fire while searching for possible trapped occupants. All occupants made it safely out of the fire.
Durham Fire Dept.
Wake recognizes top rookie teachers of the year

Education

Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.

Fun at the WakeMed NICU reunion

Wake County

Twins Aria, left, and Akira Parker of Raleigh enjoy the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion at the WakeMed Raleigh Saturday, April 21, 2018. The two were born in July 2016 and spent 7 days in the NICU.