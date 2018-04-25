Franklin County's Long Mill Elementary closes after smoke triggers sprinklers, they douse classrooms

Officials closed Long Mill Elementary School on Wednesday after a burning motor in a fan in a bathroom gave off enough smoke to trigger sprinklers in the school and some classrooms flooded, officials said.
According to notices that Franklin County Schools posted on its Facebook page, the problem began about 7:35 a.m., when smoke began to spills into hallways.
"Further investigation revealed a fan engine motor in a bathroom located on the purple hallway malfunctioned, causing a lot of smoke which triggered the school sprinklers to go off. There are some flooded classrooms and out of the safety of your children and our employees, we needed to close the school," the post said.
Buses were called to take home children who rode them to school, and parents were notified to pick up their children.
The post said kindergarten registration for the school, which is at 1753 Long Mill Road, was being postponed.
Officials had not said if the school would be able to open Thursday.
Comments