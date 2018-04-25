Those April showers are now bringing lots of flowers to Duke Gardens

Spring has sprung and the Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham are attracting visitors much like bees to flowers.
Visitors to Duke Gardens can learn what plants are best suited to their own garden conditions by noting the horticulturists’ choices throughout the 55 acres, which contain almost five miles of foot paths, walkways and allées (a fancy name for alleys in a formal garden).
The Terrace Gardens make up the spectacular sequence of blooms that include more than 60,000 bulbs planted last year by volunteers. The curator and his team design the the Terrace Gardens' beds annually to showcase a variety of flowers blooming sequentially throughout the year.
The diversity of plant life is shown through the various gardens that make up the botanical delight. The Woodland Garden presents options for shaded hillsides. The Blomquist Garden demonstrates the ecological benefits of supporting native plants. And other parts of Duke Gardens showcase Asiatic species, water plants, fruits and vegetables, and the wildlife that work in partnership with gardeners to help the landscapes thrive.
A little known tidbit about the Gardens is that the 36th line of parallel runs through part of the H.L. Blomquist Garden of Native Plants, where a marker is placed.
Children enjoy the waterfowl and turtles inhabiting the lake and often draw squeals of delight.
The Gardens, which are considered one of the top 10 public gardens in the United States, almost never came to be. During the 1920s, Duke had originally planned the area to be a lake but lack of funding and high construction costs forced those plans to be abandoned. A decade later, in 1935, the area known as the South Lawn was in full bloom, which included 40,000 irises, 25,000 daffodils, 10,000 small bulbs and assorted annuals.
