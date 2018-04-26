Dog lovers, Raleigh hears your plea. More dog parks are on the way.

Owners of four-legged friends in Northeast Raleigh will soon have a new place to play.

The grand opening for the Buffaloe Road Dog Park, the fifth dog park for Raleigh, is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. Located next to the Buffaloe Road Aquatic Center at 5908 Buffaloe Road, the 1.5 acre park has two sections — one for large and small dogs — as well as waste stations, drinking water pads and shade options.

There also are a number of temporary dog parks planned in and near downtown Raleigh, including two set for this weekend.

Dog owners can let their dogs run off-leash from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday near the Historic Tucker House, while a "Pop-Pupalooza" is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Dorothea Dix Park with food trucks, games, dog-related vendors and Dingo Dog Brewing Company, a brewery that donates its proceeds to no-kill animal rescue organizations.

"The trend is that cities are building more and more dog parks," said TJ McCourt, a planning supervisor within the city's parks, recreation and cultural resources department. "They are becoming a higher and higher demand among citizens. It's something that people want to see their cities and park departments providing."

These "pop-pup" events are part of the city's efforts to get feedback about the use and desire for dog parks within the city. The department is in the very beginning stages of a dog park study to address those issues and to see whether there is need for a dog park in downtown. People can also submit their opinions online at www.publicinput.com/dogparks

"We've got such a huge population boom and so many multifamily units coming in and apartments and condos," McCourt said. "These are people without backyards — a lot of times without usable common spaces that are particularity designed for dogs. So we are looking at the needs for dog parks, especially in areas where we have concentrations of multifamily housing."

McCourt said dog parks allow canines — and their owners — to exercise and socialize.

"Dog parks are the type of place that you regularly see complete strangers having conversation with each other and really building up a sense of community," McCourt said.

Patrick Buffkin serves on the city's parks, recreation and greenway advisory board and is a frequent dog park visitor with his Labrador mix, Dixon. The need for programming or services in downtown is becoming more apparent and the city has tried to be creative in its approach, he said.

Charles Murray volunteers at a handful of dog parks, including Oakwood and Millbrook. A lifelong resident of Raleigh, Murray said he and his Welsh terrier, Millie, often visit dog parks.

"I think it's great and fantastic that our government is spending the money it has for something that people can use," he said. "People like to get outside with their dogs."

Anna Johnson