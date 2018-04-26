Raleigh woman had pounds of cocaine, Wake drug investigators charge

Sheriff's deputies seized more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine Wednesday when they arrested 36-year-old Erika Zuleima Cortes Granados at her Raleigh apartment, according to charges filed against her.
An arrest warrant that Wake County drug investigators swore out before the 4 p.m. arrest said Granados had 1,186 grams of the drug, which is equivalent to a bit more than 2.6 pounds.
Granados' apartment is in a complex at 4035 Deep Hollow Drive.
Granados was held on $1 million bail pending a court appearance.
About 2½ hours later, Raleigh police charged Dion Levar Anderson, 32, with cocaine trafficking, saying he had between 200 and 400 grams (between 7 and 14 ounces) of the drug and kept it in a single-family house at 829 Bunche Drive.
According to the charges against Anderson, he 74 grams of cocaine when police arrested him at 800 Coleman St. about 6:30 p.m.
Anderson was listed in the charges as living on Maindenhair Drive, but he gave booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center an address in the 200 block of East Lee Street.
Anderson was charged with maintaining a dwelling as a place to keep and sell drugs and with felony cocaine possession.
Police also charged him with being a felon in possession of a handgun. Anderson's was held in lieu of $275,000 bail.
Authorities gave no indication that Granados' and Anderson's arrests were related.
