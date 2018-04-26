As the role of community colleges changed, he led Wake Tech through big-growth years

As president of Wake Technical Community College for the past 15 years, Stephen Scott has seen the school's enrollment to more than 70,000 students. Here he talks about the changing role of community colleges, teacher recruitment and how families can save money on their children's education.
Q: Wake Tech is now the largest and fastest-growing of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. What challenges come with that, and how have you met them?
A: The first thing I learned here is that I had a talented group of folks, and I needed to develop leaders at all levels of the college. I was lucky to make some great hires that brought talent I didn’t have. A lot of leaders think they’re supposed to know everything and do everything.
Q: The need for college instructors has more than doubled since 2003. How does Wake Tech find enough teachers?
A: We have a very strong group of advisory committees composed of people in the fields we’re teaching. Many of them will teach for us on a part-time or adjunct basis. We’ve gone after young retirees, people who come from the corporate area — including accounting faculty and some of our health care faculty.
Q: What role do community colleges play as tuition costs continue to increase at four-year colleges?
A: We get the students on the front end. We tell a lot of parents that we can save you enough in the first two years to pay for the second two years of your child’s education. That’s a small part of our market, though — the 18- to 24-year-olds. Of our 70,000 students, they’re only about 10 percent.
About 25 percent of that 70,000 already have a bachelor’s degree and are enrolled at Wake Tech. They’re re-skilling. That workforce continuing education is part of the secret sauce here in the Triangle.
Q: You've taught and served in administrative roles in at least five community colleges in North Carolina and South Carolina in the past 30 years. What brought you to this field?
A: When I was 9 years old in 1958, my high school football coach later became a community college president, and one of the boys that went to my high school later became one too. There’s an important lesson there. People need to see folks like themselves being successful and then they decide, “Maybe I can do it too.”
Q: You’ll retire in a few months. What are you most proud of?
A: I’m most proud of a process we’ve put in place called APPLIED benchmarking. People find benchmarks or best practices, and most of the time in education you can’t afford to replicate what someone else is doing to help students learn better or to make your college more efficient. The trick is to take what you’ve learned from an expert, modify it to fit our situation and then apply it.
I now have 1,300 full-time employees who every year do a project as part of their evaluation ... then implement change themselves rather than everything coming top-down from the president. I can trace over $30 million in grants that we received over the last four years; I can trace it back to something as simple as changing the process to come up with a better way to teach certain nursing concepts. The employees own it.
Q: Do you think there’s a stigma surrounding community colleges?
A: It was much worse 46 years ago, but it’s still there. We’re in a community that measures exclusiveness. And community college is not exclusive; we take everybody. Now everybody can’t enroll in every program; you have to build your skills for certain things.
But when my graduates transfer to one of the UNC system schools to earn a bachelor’s degree, who do you think has the highest GPA their junior year — the native students who started there, or my transfers? The answer is my transfers.
Q: What would you tell the next president of Wake Tech?
A: This is the best place in the world to live, work and play. I’ve been invited and recruited to go all around the country to different community colleges — Florida, California, Texas, Nebraska. And I have never looked to leave North Carolina. It’s a place where the public supports us. We have done three bond referendums. One passed with 68 percent, the next passed with 70 percent, and in the middle of the recession in 2012 the voters voted 73 percent in favor of a bond to add Wake Tech facilities. How about that? The voters see the connection between going to school at Wake Tech and getting a job — or a better job.
