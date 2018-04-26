Loggerhead turtle released on Ocracoke after being rehabilitated at NC Aquarium
This 275 lb. loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, NC after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
Helmet camera footage from Durham Engine Co 2 at a recent house fire shows what firefighters face when battling a house fire while searching for possible trapped occupants. All occupants made it safely out of the fire.
Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.
Twins Aria, left, and Akira Parker of Raleigh enjoy the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion at the WakeMed Raleigh Saturday, April 21, 2018. The two were born in July 2016 and spent 7 days in the NICU.
Students from high schools across Chapel Hill and Carrboro walked out of school and marched up to 4.6 miles to Franklin St.'s Peace and Justice Plaza for an anti-gun violence rally on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.